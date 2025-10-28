Aztech Global Ltd. Updates Property Sale and Leaseback Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Aztech Global Ltd. ( (SG:8AZ) ) is now available.

Aztech Global Ltd. announced a second supplementary agreement regarding the sale and leaseback of a property by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aztech DG. The agreement outlines a revised payment schedule from the purchaser, with completion now set for no later than 20 December 2025. This adjustment impacts the original completion date and aligns the leaseback agreement to commence on the new completion date.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:8AZ) stock is a Buy with a S$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aztech Global Ltd. stock, see the SG:8AZ Stock Forecast page.

More about Aztech Global Ltd.

Aztech Global Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating through its subsidiaries. The company is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details and primary products or services are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 746,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$521M

See more data about 8AZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue