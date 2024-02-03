Aziyo Biologics Announces Executive Compensation Adjustments

Aziyo Biologics (ELUT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 31, 2024, Elutia Inc.’s Compensation Committee approved certain actions aimed at modifying executive compensation. These decisions, made by the company’s governing body, detail adjustments and policies that are further elaborated upon in subsequent documentation.

