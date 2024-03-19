Azincourt Energy Advances Uranium Exploration

Azincourt Uranium (TSE:AAZ) has released an update.

Azincourt Energy is gearing up to commence a targeted winter drilling program at its East Preston uranium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The upcoming drill, estimated at 1,500 meters across up to five diamond drill holes, aims to investigate the previous year’s findings of a clay alteration zone with elevated uranium levels. With a budget of $1.5 to $2 million, the program is set to kick off by late March and wrap up by mid-April.

