Azimut Exploration Welcomes New Board Member

Azimut Exploration Inc. has announced the election of Vanessa Laplante, a seasoned professional with 32 years of experience in management, finance, and mining taxation, to its board of directors during their Annual General Meeting. Shareholders showed strong support, with over 58.5% of shares represented, and approved all proposed resolutions including the appointment of directors and auditors. The company expressed gratitude for the service of outgoing board member Angelina Mehta.

