Azad Engineering Limited Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Azad Engineering Limited ( (IN:AZAD) ) just unveiled an update.

Azad Engineering Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on November 1, 2025. The results, reviewed by independent auditors, comply with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. This announcement reflects Azad Engineering’s ongoing efforts to maintain its market position and provide stakeholders with timely financial information.

More about Azad Engineering Limited

Azad Engineering Limited operates in the engineering industry, focusing on the production of high-quality engineering components. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing precision components for various sectors, including aerospace, power generation, and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 20,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 109.5B INR

