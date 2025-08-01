AYRO Declares Dividend to Protect Against Takeovers

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AYRO ( (AYRO) ) has issued an update.

AYRO, Inc. announced on July 31, 2024, that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share of company stock, payable on August 11, 2025. This move is part of a Rights Agreement designed to protect against hostile takeovers by allowing shareholders to purchase preferred stock at a set price if any entity acquires a significant stake in the company. The rights will expire on July 31, 2028, unless redeemed or exchanged earlier, and are subject to adjustments to prevent dilution, ensuring shareholder interests are safeguarded.

Spark’s Take on AYRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AYRO is a Neutral.

AYRO’s overall score is influenced primarily by its financial challenges, which are offset by positive technical indicators and supportive corporate events. While the stock shows bullish momentum, its financial instability and negative valuation metrics present significant risks.

To see Spark’s full report on AYRO stock, click here.

More about AYRO

Average Trading Volume: 33,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.2M

For detailed information about AYRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue