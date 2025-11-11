AYR Wellness Completes Auction, Initiates Core Asset Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Ayr Wellness ( ($TSE:AYR.A) ) is now available.

AYR Wellness has announced the successful completion of a public foreclosure auction, resulting in its senior noteholders acquiring core assets through a new acquisition vehicle. This marks a significant milestone in AYR’s restructuring process, as the company prepares to transfer ownership of its core assets to the new entity and wind down its existing corporate structure. The company plans to continue operating its core assets while seeking necessary regulatory approvals and maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:AYR.A) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ayr Wellness stock, see the TSE:AYR.A Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AYR.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AYR.A is a Underperform.

Ayr Wellness faces significant financial and operational challenges. Declining profitability, high leverage, negative cash flow, and adverse corporate events weigh heavily on the stock. Technical indicators also suggest bearish momentum. Investors should be cautious given the financial instability and strategic uncertainties.

More about Ayr Wellness

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with over 90 licensed retail locations across Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Nevada, and Virginia. The company cultivates, manufactures, and retails a broad portfolio of high-quality cannabis products, supporting both medical patients and adult-use consumers. AYR also offers a growing suite of CPG brands designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs across its markets.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$18.1M

