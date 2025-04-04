AYR Wellness Announces Leadership Transition with New Interim CEO

Ayr Wellness ( ($TSE:AYR.A) ) has provided an update.

AYR Wellness Inc. has announced a leadership change with Scott Davido appointed as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Steven M. Cohen. This transition is part of AYR’s strategic initiatives to enhance its operational and financial performance, with Davido bringing extensive experience in leading companies through periods of transition. The company aims to leverage this leadership change to further its growth and success in the cannabis industry.

AYR Wellness Inc. is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business operating over 90 licensed dispensaries and offering a range of cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while maintaining a commitment to positive community and employee engagement.

YTD Price Performance: -66.67%

Average Trading Volume: 312,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.6M

