Aya Gold & Silver’s Strategic Moves and Expansion Progress

Aya Gold & Silver reports significant progress in its Zgounder Mine expansion, with nearly complete construction and a strong financial position despite a slight revenue decrease in Q3 2024. The company is also focusing on exploration programs and the strategic spinout of gold properties, aiming to capitalize on new opportunities and enhance its portfolio in the current bull market.

