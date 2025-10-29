Aya Gold & Silver to Release Boumadine PEA Results and Host Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Aya Gold & Silver ( (TSE:AYA) ).

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. announced it will release the Boumadine Preliminary Economic Assessment results on November 4, 2025, followed by a webinar for analysts, shareholders, and investors. This announcement is significant for the company as it could impact its operations and industry positioning, providing insights into its exploration activities and potential growth in the Moroccan mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AYA) stock is a Hold with a C$15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aya Gold & Silver stock, see the TSE:AYA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AYA is a Neutral.

Aya Gold & Silver’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and stable financials, despite challenges in profitability and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and valuation is impacted by negative earnings.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AYA stock, click here.

More about Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in Morocco. It is the only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, operating the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and exploring properties along the Anti-Atlas Fault, known for past-producing mines and historical resources. The company focuses on maximizing shareholder value through sustainable operations, governance, and financial growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,592,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.03B

Learn more about AYA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue