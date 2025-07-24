Aya Gold & Silver Achieves Record Silver Production in Q2-2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aya Gold & Silver reported a significant increase in silver production for Q2-2025, achieving 1.04 million ounces, a 140.9% increase from the previous year. The company attributes this success to strong operational execution and improvements in their new plant, which is now operating above nameplate capacity. The ramp-up period has seen enhanced mining rates and recovery percentages, with July operations already exceeding expectations. These developments are expected to position Aya strongly for the second half of 2025, with further increases in milling capacity anticipated and ongoing initiatives to optimize mining operations.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AYA is a Neutral.

Aya Gold & Silver’s overall stock score is driven by a combination of financial challenges and positive corporate developments. The strong financial position is offset by profitability issues and modest technical indicators. Positive earnings call sentiment and strategic corporate events offer potential upside.

More about Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the production of silver. Its key operations are centered around the Zgounder Silver Mine located in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Average Trading Volume: 1,102,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.99B

