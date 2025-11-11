Aya Gold & Silver Achieves Record Q3 Revenue and Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Aya Gold & Silver ( (TSE:AYA) ).

Aya Gold & Silver reported record financial and operational results for Q3-2025, driven by significant increases in silver production and sales. The company achieved record revenue of $54.3 million and net income of $12.4 million, supported by the ramp-up of the Zgounder plant and favorable silver prices. The successful ramp-up at Zgounder, coupled with positive economic assessments for the Boumadine project, positions Aya for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AYA) stock is a Buy with a C$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aya Gold & Silver stock, see the TSE:AYA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AYA is a Neutral.

Aya Gold & Silver’s overall score is driven by robust earnings call insights, highlighting strong production and financial stability. However, challenges in profitability, cash flow management, and valuation weigh down the score. Technical indicators suggest mixed signals, with potential short-term weakness but a longer-term uptrend.

More about Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of silver and other precious metals. The company is known for its Zgounder silver mine and is actively developing its Boumadine project, aiming to enhance its market position with increased production and exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,648,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.03B

