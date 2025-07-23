AXP Energy Relocates Australian Corporate Office

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) has provided an announcement.

AXP Energy Limited has announced the relocation of its Australian Corporate and Registered Office to Level 7, 60 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, while maintaining its mailing address and contact details. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and potentially enhance its strategic positioning within the industry.

More about AXP Energy

AXP Energy Limited is an oil and gas production and development company operating in Colorado. The company aims to expand its daily production by enhancing current asset performance and acquiring onshore USA oil and gas assets. AXP Energy focuses on acquiring conventional oil and gas wells that can be improved through cost-effective operations, with leases held by production and no ongoing drilling commitments.

Current Market Cap: A$6.68M

Learn more about AXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue