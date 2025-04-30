AXP Energy Expands Gas-to-Power Operations and Bitcoin Mining Support

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) has shared an update.

AXP Energy Limited reported a successful 60-day gas-to-power trial at its Pathfinder Field in Colorado, delivering 1.5 MW of off-grid power and marking the first monetization of gas from these leases. The company achieved maiden natural gas revenue and is expanding its operations with the support of BitFuFu, Inc. to scale up bitcoin mining activities. AXP is also working on increasing oil production and stabilizing gas flows to support its power generation initiatives. Financially, the company saw a slight decrease in oil production due to winter conditions but maintained cash flow through strategic financing activities.

AXP Energy Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focusing on gas-to-power operations and oil production. The company is involved in providing off-grid power solutions, particularly for the bitcoin mining industry, and is expanding its operations to enhance its market presence.

