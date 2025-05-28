AXP Energy Director Increases Stake Amid Capital Raising

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) is now available.

AXP Energy Limited announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Samuel McCann Jarvis acquired an additional 80,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This acquisition, part of the company’s capital raising efforts approved in May 2025, reflects a strategic move to bolster the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market standing.

AXP Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is engaged in developing energy solutions and expanding its market presence in the energy industry.

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

