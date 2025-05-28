AXP Energy Director Increases Stake Amid Capital Raising

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
An update from AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) is now available.
AXP Energy Limited announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Samuel McCann Jarvis acquired an additional 80,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This acquisition, part of the company’s capital raising efforts approved in May 2025, reflects a strategic move to bolster the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market standing.
More about AXP Energy
AXP Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is engaged in developing energy solutions and expanding its market presence in the energy industry.
Current Market Cap: A$6.57M
For an in-depth examination of AXP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue