Axos Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth

Story Highlights
Axos Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Axos Financial ( (AX) ) has shared an announcement.

Axos Financial reported its fiscal year 2025 results, highlighting a net income of $110.7 million and a diluted EPS of $1.92 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $104.9 million and $1.80 in the same quarter of 2024. The company achieved a net loan growth of $856 million in the June quarter, with significant increases in both net interest and non-interest income. Despite a decrease in annual net income due to a one-time gain in 2024, adjusted earnings and EPS showed substantial growth, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic loan growth across various sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AX) stock is a Buy with a $90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Axos Financial stock, see the AX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AX is a Outperform.

Axos Financial’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights. The technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. The company’s valuation is reasonable, and upcoming corporate events suggest a focus on strategic growth.

To see Spark’s full report on AX stock, click here.

More about Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a financial services company with approximately $24.8 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2025. It operates through its subsidiaries, including Axos Bank, which offers consumer and business banking products nationwide, Axos Clearing LLC, providing securities clearing services, and Axos Invest, Inc., offering digital investment advisory services. The company’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol ‘AX’ and is part of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices.

Average Trading Volume: 339,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.84B

For detailed information about AX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

