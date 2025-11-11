Axial Retailing Inc. Reports Interim Dividend from Subsidiaries

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Axial Retailing, Inc. ( (JP:8255) ) has issued an update.

Axial Retailing Inc. has announced the receipt of an interim dividend totaling 4,238 million yen from eight of its consolidated subsidiaries. This dividend will be recorded as operating revenue in the company’s non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2026, but it will not affect the consolidated financial results for the same period.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8255) stock is a Buy with a Yen1236.00 price target.

More about Axial Retailing, Inc.

Axial Retailing Inc. operates in the retail industry, focusing on a range of products and services through its various subsidiaries. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime Market and is involved in multiple sectors through its subsidiaries, including retail and labeling services.

Average Trading Volume: 127,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.1B



