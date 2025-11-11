Axial Retailing Inc. Announces Interim Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Axial Retailing, Inc. ( (JP:8255) ) has issued an update.

Axial Retailing Inc. announced a resolution by its Board of Directors to distribute an interim dividend of 13.00 yen per share from retained earnings, with a record date of September 30, 2025. This decision reflects a strategic move to enhance shareholder value, marking an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend, and aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to stable financial performance and investor returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8255) stock is a Buy with a Yen1236.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Axial Retailing, Inc. stock, see the JP:8255 Stock Forecast page.

More about Axial Retailing, Inc.

Axial Retailing Inc. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, indicating its significant presence and influence in the Japanese retail sector.

Average Trading Volume: 127,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.1B

Learn more about 8255 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue