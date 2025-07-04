Aware Super Becomes Substantial Holder in IDP Education Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IDP Education Ltd. ( (AU:IEL) ) has issued an announcement.

IDP Education Ltd. has announced that Aware Super Pty Ltd, as trustee of Aware Super, has become a substantial holder in the company, with a voting power of 5.06% through the acquisition of 14,086,376 fully paid ordinary shares. This development indicates a significant investment by Aware Super, potentially impacting IDP Education’s shareholder structure and market perception, as it reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IEL) stock is a Buy with a A$16.00 price target.

More about IDP Education Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 4,080,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.12B



