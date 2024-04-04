AWAG Appoints Veteran David Slack to Board

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AU:WAG) has released an update.

Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd. (AWAG) has announced the appointment of David Slack as an independent non-executive director, starting from April 3, 2024. David brings over 40 years of experience in the Australian financial sector, with a notable track record of leading successful investment firms and managing substantial funds. His appointment is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic growth.

