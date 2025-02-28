Avrupa Minerals Completes 2024 Drilling at Sesmarias Project

Avrupa Minerals ( (TSE:AVU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avrupa Minerals has successfully completed its 2024 drilling program at the Sesmarias Cu-Zn VMS Project in Portugal, recovering 100% of the project. The drilling, part of a joint venture with Sandfire Mineira Portugal, involved eight diamond drill holes totaling 4,828.4 meters, enhancing the company’s exploration efforts in the region.

More about Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the joint venture exploration of the Sesmarias copper-zinc massive sulfide deposit in the Pyrite Belt of South Portugal.

