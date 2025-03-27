Avon Technologies Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

An update from Avon Protection ( (GB:AVON) ) is now available.

Avon Technologies Plc, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its voting rights structure due to an acquisition or disposal of shares by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV, a Netherlands-based investment management firm. The transaction resulted in Van Lanschot Kempen holding 3.965860% of the voting rights in Avon Technologies, down from a previous position of 4.970798%. This adjustment in shareholding could impact the company’s governance and influence within the market.

More about Avon Protection

YTD Price Performance: 2.26%

Average Trading Volume: 88,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £409.9M

For detailed information about AVON stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

