Avon Technologies Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Avon Technologies Plc, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its voting rights structure due to an acquisition or disposal of shares by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV, a Netherlands-based investment management firm. The transaction resulted in Van Lanschot Kempen holding 3.965860% of the voting rights in Avon Technologies, down from a previous position of 4.970798%. This adjustment in shareholding could impact the company’s governance and influence within the market.
YTD Price Performance: 2.26%
Average Trading Volume: 88,294
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £409.9M
