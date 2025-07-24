AVJennings Limited Securities Suspended Amid Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Avjennings Limited ( (AU:AVJ) ) has shared an update.

AVJennings Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced that its securities will be suspended from quotation following a court-approved scheme of arrangement. This scheme involves PM Nominees C Pty Ltd acquiring all issued shares of AVJennings, marking a significant change in the company’s ownership structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AVJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.66 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avjennings Limited stock, see the AU:AVJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Avjennings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 799,499

Current Market Cap: A$376.3M

For a thorough assessment of AVJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue