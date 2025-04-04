Avira Resources Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has provided an announcement.

Avira Resources Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 36,172,985 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code AVW, effective April 4, 2025. This move is part of transactions previously announced, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s securities.

More about Avira Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 320,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.32M

For detailed information about AVW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

