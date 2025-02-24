Avira Resources Announces Capital Consolidation Affecting Director’s Shareholding

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has issued an update.

Avira Resources Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest notice due to a consolidation of capital on a 20 for 1 basis, which was approved by shareholders. This change affected the number of shares held indirectly by Director James Patrick Robinson through entities Sabreline Pty Ltd and JKR Super Pty Ltd. The consolidation reflects strategic financial management by the company, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s stock liquidity.

More about Avira Resources Ltd

Avira Resources Ltd operates within the resources industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and unlocking value from its portfolio of mineral assets, with a market focus on maximizing shareholder value through strategic operations.

Average Trading Volume: 435,174

Current Market Cap: A$1.32M

