Avila Energy Welcomes New CFO and Auditor

Petro Viking Energy Inc. (TSE:VIK) has released an update.

Avila Energy Corporation has announced the appointment of KMSS as its new independent auditor and the resignation of their previous auditor, WDM. Additionally, the company is introducing Donica Igot-Candia as their new Chief Financial Officer, who brings a wealth of finance and leadership experience to Avila Energy. The corporation, which focuses on oil and natural gas production as well as aiming for carbon neutrality, trades on the CSE under the symbol ‘VIK’.

