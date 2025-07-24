Avery Dennison Appoints David Flitman to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avery Dennison ( (AVY) ) has provided an update.

On July 23, 2025, Avery Dennison Corporation appointed David Flitman to its Board of Directors. Flitman, CEO of US Foods Holding Corporation, brings extensive experience in dynamic business environments and the food industry, which is a significant growth area for Avery Dennison. His appointment is expected to help the company create long-term value for stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVY is a Outperform.

Avery Dennison’s solid financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors in its stock evaluation. While technical indicators show moderate strength, the valuation suggests a fair pricing level. Challenges in specific segments and trade policy uncertainties require careful monitoring, but strategic initiatives provide a positive outlook.

More about Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides products and solutions that enhance industries by optimizing labor and supply chain efficiency, reducing waste, and advancing sustainability. The company designs labeling and functional materials, RFID inlays and tags, and software applications to connect physical and digital realms, serving sectors such as retail, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Avery Dennison employs around 35,000 people across more than 50 countries, with reported sales of $8.8 billion in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 698,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.05B

