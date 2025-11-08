AvePoint’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth Amid Challenges

Avepoint, Inc. ((AVPT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

AvePoint, Inc. recently held its earnings call, showcasing a robust financial performance with record-breaking metrics in several areas. The company reported significant growth in SaaS revenue, although challenges in the public sector and the impact of the government shutdown were highlighted as areas of concern. Despite these hurdles, AvePoint’s overall performance and strategic initiatives indicate positive momentum.

Record-Breaking Financial Metrics

AvePoint delivered impressive quarterly records for net new ARR, the number of $100,000 ARR customer additions, operating cash flow generation, and non-GAAP operating income. These achievements were notable both in dollar terms and as a percentage of revenues, underscoring the company’s strong financial health.

Strong Revenue Growth

The company reported total revenues of $109.7 million for the third quarter, marking a 24% increase year-over-year and surpassing the high end of its guidance by 3%. SaaS revenue, which grew 38% year-over-year, now represents 77% of total revenues, highlighting the company’s successful transition towards a SaaS-focused business model.

AI Governance Leadership

AvePoint’s platform-driven approach continues to gain traction in the market, with significant customer wins in sectors such as financial services, food and beverage, and telecommunications. This positions the company as a leader in AI governance, a strategic area for future growth.

Geographical Performance

All three regions where AvePoint operates delivered ARR growth above 20%. North America saw a 21% growth, EMEA achieved a 28% increase, and APAC led with a 33% rise, demonstrating the company’s strong global presence and market penetration.

Channel Strategy Success

The company’s channel strategy has proven effective, with 56% of total ARR coming through the channel, up from 53% a year ago. This strategy supports profitable growth and enhances AvePoint’s market reach.

Improved Profitability

AvePoint reported a non-GAAP operating income of $24.1 million, representing an operating margin of 22%, the highest since becoming a public company. This improvement reflects the company’s focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

Public Sector Weakness

Revenue growth in North America was tempered by softness in the public sector, with a decline in federal upsell opportunities impacting gross and net retention rates. This remains a challenge for the company moving forward.

Impact of Government Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown has introduced uncertainty, affecting the timing of deals and contributing to a conservative approach in maintaining ARR guidance. This external factor poses a risk to future performance.

Gross Margin Decline

AvePoint experienced a decline in overall gross margin to 75.1% from 77% the previous year. This was primarily due to a higher mix of services revenues, which have lower relative gross margins.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, AvePoint provided forward-looking guidance, emphasizing its strong financial performance and exceeding expectations for both revenues and non-GAAP operating income. The company highlighted a 24% year-over-year increase in total revenues and a 38% growth in SaaS revenues. With a focus on AI governance and platform capabilities, AvePoint aims to drive operational efficiency and enhance customer trust, setting the stage for continued growth.

In summary, AvePoint’s earnings call reflected a strong financial performance with record-breaking achievements and significant growth in SaaS revenue. Despite challenges in the public sector and uncertainties due to the government shutdown, the company’s strategic initiatives and global presence suggest a positive trajectory. Investors and stakeholders can remain optimistic about AvePoint’s future prospects.

