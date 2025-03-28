Aveanna Healthcare Director Resigns Due to Health Reasons

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings ( (AVAH) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 27, 2025, Dr. Sheldon Retchin, a Class III Director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., resigned from the Board of Directors due to personal health reasons. His departure was not related to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Dr. Retchin was an independent director and served on both the Audit Committee and as Chair of the Clinical Quality Committee.

More about Aveanna Healthcare Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 22.39%

Average Trading Volume: 276,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.08B

