Avation PLC’s Credit Rating Upgraded by S&P

The latest announcement is out from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ).
Avation PLC, a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced that S&P has assigned a ‘B’ long-term issue rating to its US$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2031. Additionally, S&P has upgraded Avation’s long-term issuer credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘, reflecting improved refinancing and liquidity conditions following the redemption of US$298 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Hold with a £156.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avation stock, see the GB:AVAP Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:AVAP Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.
Avation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is hindered by high leverage and negative profitability. Technical analysis further indicates weak market momentum. Valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield, suggesting limited attractiveness for investors.
More about Avation
Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.
Average Trading Volume: 266,052
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £89.72M
