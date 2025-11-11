Avation PLC’s Credit Rating Upgraded by S&P

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ).

Avation PLC, a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced that S&P has assigned a ‘B’ long-term issue rating to its US$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2031. Additionally, S&P has upgraded Avation’s long-term issuer credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘, reflecting improved refinancing and liquidity conditions following the redemption of US$298 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Hold with a £156.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avation stock, see the GB:AVAP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AVAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.

Avation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is hindered by high leverage and negative profitability. Technical analysis further indicates weak market momentum. Valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield, suggesting limited attractiveness for investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AVAP stock, click here.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

Average Trading Volume: 266,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £89.72M

See more data about AVAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue