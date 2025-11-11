Avation PLC Completes Redemption of 2026 Senior Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) has shared an announcement.
Avation PLC has successfully redeemed all outstanding senior notes due 2026, following the issuance of new US$300 million senior notes due 2031 under its US$1 billion global medium term note programme. This move highlights Avation’s ongoing success as a bond issuer in the high yield markets, reinforcing its financial strategy and strengthening its market position.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Hold with a £156.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avation stock, see the GB:AVAP Stock Forecast page.
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.
Avation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is hindered by high leverage and negative profitability. Technical analysis further indicates weak market momentum. Valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield, suggesting limited attractiveness for investors.
More about Avation
Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company headquartered in Singapore. It owns and manages a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft, which it leases to airlines globally.
Average Trading Volume: 266,052
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £89.72M
