Avation PLC Announces Interim Results and Investor Call

The latest announcement is out from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ).

Avation PLC, a global commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, plans to release its Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2024. The company has organized an investor update call on 25 February 2025 to discuss these results and engage with stakeholders, showcasing its commitment to transparency and investor relations.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

YTD Price Performance: -8.22%

Average Trading Volume: 519,077

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £93.29M

