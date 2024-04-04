Avante Mining Transforms to First Atlantic Nickel

Arcpacific Resources Corp (TSE:AVA) has released an update.

Avante Mining Corp. is rebranding to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. with a new ticker symbol ‘FAN’, reflecting its aim to lead in green nickel production for North America’s critical metals market. The change, effective April 10, 2024, won’t impact shareholders or share certificates and complements their focus on assets for the clean energy sector. They have also partnered with Xander Capital Partners for investor relations services to enhance market presence without altering company ownership or interests.

For further insights into TSE:AVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.