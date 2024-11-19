Avance Gas Prepares Q3 Results Amid Fleet Sale

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.
Avance Gas Holding plans to release its third-quarter 2024 results on November 27, accompanied by a webcast and conference call. The company recently agreed to sell its fleet of Very Large Gas Carriers to BW LPG Ltd., enhancing its cash reserves and retaining a significant stake in BW LPG. Post-transaction, Avance Gas will focus on its medium-sized gas carriers scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.
