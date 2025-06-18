Avalo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Rita Jain to Board

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Avalo Therapeutics ( (AVTX) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 17, 2025, Avalo Therapeutics appointed Dr. Rita Jain to its Board of Directors, bringing her extensive experience in biopharmaceutical development and regulatory affairs. This strategic addition aims to bolster Avalo’s efforts in advancing its lead asset, AVTX-009, currently in a Phase 2 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa, and aligns with the company’s broader development strategy. The Board also approved a revised compensation plan for non-employee directors to attract and retain qualified members, effective the same day.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVTX) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avalo Therapeutics stock, see the AVTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AVTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVTX is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial instability and poor valuation metrics, partially offset by promising corporate events. Technical analysis suggests mixed trends, adding uncertainty to the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on AVTX stock, click here.

More about Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Its lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody targeting inflammatory diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 71,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $49.92M

Learn more about AVTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.