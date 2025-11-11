AUX International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AUX International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2080) ) has issued an update.

AUX International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 468,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$221.8M

