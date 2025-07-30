AUX International Holdings Ltd. Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from AUX International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2080) ) is now available.

AUX International Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover the adoption of the company’s financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, and authorizations related to share allotments. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market operations and shareholder value.

More about AUX International Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 18.95%

Average Trading Volume: 172,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$125.7M

Learn more about 2080 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

