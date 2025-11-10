Autozi Internet Technology Approves Voting Rights Increase and Share Consolidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Class A ( (AZI) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 11, 2025, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. held a meeting for Class A ordinary shareholders, followed by an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss significant changes in the company’s voting structure and share consolidation. The shareholders approved an increase in voting rights for Class B shares to 200 votes per share and a potential share consolidation ranging from 10-to-1 to 50-to-1. These changes aim to enhance the company’s governance structure and streamline its operations, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AZI is a Underperform.

Autozi Internet Technology’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s significant financial instability and negative equity position are major concerns. While the stock appears undervalued based on its P/E ratio, the lack of profitability and negative market momentum overshadow this potential upside.

More about Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Class A

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on internet technology solutions. It is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker AZI.

Average Trading Volume: 11,677,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.68M

