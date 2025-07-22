Autostrade Meridionali Reports Reduced Losses Amid Liquidation Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A. ( (IT:AUTME) ) has provided an update.

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A. has released its Half-Year Financial Report for 2025, showing a significant reduction in losses compared to the previous year. The company’s focus on liquidation activities has resulted in a loss of 31,000 Euros, a marked improvement from the 647,000 Euro loss in the first half of 2024, primarily due to reduced operating costs and increased financial income.

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A. is a company in the process of liquidation, previously involved in the management of highway sections. Its activities now focus on administrative and liquidation tasks, including settling debts, liquidating assets, and managing disputes.

