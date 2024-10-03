Autosports Group Appoints New Director

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Limited has recently announced the appointment of Danny Rezek as a new director effective from October 1, 2024. As per the Initial Director’s Interest Notice, Rezek currently holds no securities in the company. The mandatory disclosure, complying with ASX listing rules, reveals no immediate financial interest in the firm by the newly appointed director.

