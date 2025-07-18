Autoliv Reports Record Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Autoliv ( (ALV) ).

On July 18, 2025, Autoliv announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting record sales, operating income, and earnings per share (EPS). The company achieved a 4.2% increase in net sales to $2,714 million, with a 3.4% organic sales growth. Operating income rose by 20% to $247 million, and the operating margin improved to 9.1%. Despite a decrease in operating cash flow compared to the previous year, Autoliv successfully implemented cost reductions and tariff compensations, leading to a 27% increase in diluted EPS. The company anticipates continued growth in the second half of 2025, particularly in China, supported by new product launches and strategic cost management.

Spark’s Take on ALV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALV is a Outperform.

Autoliv’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors driving its stock score. Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend but warns of potential overbought conditions. The earnings call highlights operational efficiency improvements and a resilient outlook amidst economic challenges.

More about Autoliv

Autoliv is a company operating in the automotive safety industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of safety systems such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels. The company is listed on the NYSE and SSE under the symbols ALV and ALIV.sdb, respectively, and has a significant market presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 696,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.03B

