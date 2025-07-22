Auto Trader Launches 2025 SAYE Scheme for Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Auto Trader ( (GB:AUTO) ).

Auto Trader Group plc has launched its 2025 Save As You Earn (SAYE) Scheme, allowing eligible employees to subscribe for options over the company’s ordinary shares at an exercise price of 646.08 pence per share. This initiative, which includes the granting of 937 options to Chief Financial Officer Jamie Warner, is part of the company’s efforts to engage employees and align their interests with shareholders, potentially impacting employee retention and motivation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AUTO) stock is a Sell with a £7.77 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Auto Trader stock, see the GB:AUTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AUTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AUTO is a Outperform.

Auto Trader’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving its score. Despite premium valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators, strategic share buybacks contribute positively to the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AUTO stock, click here.

More about Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the digital marketplace for buying and selling new and used vehicles. The company provides a platform that connects buyers and sellers, offering services that facilitate vehicle transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,839,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.22B

For an in-depth examination of AUTO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue