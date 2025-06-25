tiprankstipranks
Auto Trader Grants Incentive Awards to Key Executives

Story Highlights
  • Auto Trader granted nil cost option awards to directors under its 2024 LTIP and DBP.
  • The awards aim to align managerial performance with shareholder interests over three years.
Auto Trader Grants Incentive Awards to Key Executives

Auto Trader ( (GB:AUTO) ) has shared an announcement.

Auto Trader Group plc has announced the grant of nil cost option awards to key directors under its 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP). These awards, which include significant shares for CEO Nathan Coe, COO Catherine Faiers, and CFO Jamie Warner, are designed to align managerial performance with shareholder interests and will vest based on performance conditions over a three-year period. This move underscores Auto Trader’s commitment to incentivizing its leadership while maintaining a focus on long-term business growth and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AUTO) stock is a Sell with a £7.77 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Auto Trader stock, see the GB:AUTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AUTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AUTO is a Outperform.

Auto Trader demonstrates strong financial performance, with robust growth and profitability. Strategic share buybacks further enhance shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overvaluation, and the high P/E ratio reflects pricing concerns. Despite these challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and solid financial health provide a stable foundation for long-term growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AUTO stock, click here.

More about Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform, listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100 Index. The company focuses on enhancing the efficiency of car buying and selling in the UK, promoting environmentally friendly vehicle choices, and supporting online vehicle sales through its advanced technology and data platform. Auto Trader also publishes a monthly used car Retail Price Index, contributing to UK economic indicators.

Average Trading Volume: 3,327,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.09B

See more data about AUTO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

