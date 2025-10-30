Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Auto Trader ( (GB:AUTO) ) is now available.

Auto Trader Group plc announced the repurchase of 67,550 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 797.0805 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction, executed through Merrill Lynch International, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, impacting the total number of voting rights and shares in issue.

Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the digital marketplace for buying and selling vehicles. The company provides a platform for consumers and retailers to connect, facilitating vehicle transactions and offering related services.

