Australis Oil & Gas Announces Quotation of New Securities

The latest announcement is out from Australis Oil & Gas ( (AU:ATS) ).

Australis Oil & Gas Limited announced the quotation of 7,240,710 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 11, 2025. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide liquidity options for its stakeholders.

More about Australis Oil & Gas

Australis Oil & Gas Limited operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in developing energy resources and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 883,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.84M

