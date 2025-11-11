Australis Oil & Gas Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Australis Oil & Gas ( (AU:ATS) ) has shared an update.

Australis Oil & Gas Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Graham Dowland. The change includes the acquisition of 2,260,140 ordinary shares and the disposal of an equivalent number of vested performance rights. This adjustment in shareholding reflects internal management of equity interests and may influence the company’s governance dynamics.

More about Australis Oil & Gas

Australis Oil & Gas Limited operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in developing energy resources and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 883,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.84M

