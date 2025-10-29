Australia’s Inflation Surprise: CPI Exceeds Forecast

Australia’s RBA Weighted Median CPI YoY rose to 2.8% from the previous 2.7%, marking a 0.1 percentage point increase. This uptick suggests a slight acceleration in underlying inflation pressures.

The actual CPI figure of 2.8% exceeded analyst expectations of 2.7%, indicating stronger-than-anticipated inflationary trends. This development may prompt a cautious response from the stock market, particularly affecting sectors sensitive to interest rate changes, such as real estate and consumer discretionary. The market impact is likely to be short-term as investors adjust their expectations regarding future monetary policy actions by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

