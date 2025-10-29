Australia’s Inflation Surges, Markets Brace for Impact

Australia’s RBA Trimmed Mean CPI for the third quarter rose to 1.0%, up from the previous quarter’s 0.7%. This marks a 0.3 percentage point increase, indicating a higher inflationary trend.

The actual CPI figure surpassed analyst estimates of 0.8%, suggesting stronger-than-expected inflation pressures. This development is likely to influence the stock market by increasing expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Reserve Bank of Australia. Sectors sensitive to interest rate changes, such as real estate and utilities, may experience heightened volatility as investors adjust to potential rate hikes. The impact is expected to be more pronounced in the short term as market sentiment reacts to the inflation data.

