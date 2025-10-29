Australia’s Inflation Surge Sparks Market Jitters

Australia’s inflation rate year-over-year surged to 3.2% from the previous 2.1%, marking a significant increase of 1.1 percentage points. This sharp rise indicates a substantial acceleration in price levels compared to the prior period.

The actual inflation rate of 3.2% exceeded analyst estimates of 3.0%, suggesting stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures. This development is likely to impact the stock market by increasing expectations of tighter monetary policy, which could weigh on interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and utilities. The market impact is expected to be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors adjust their expectations for future interest rate hikes.

