Lottery Corporation Limited (AU:TLC) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in The Lottery Corporation Limited from 11.50% to 12.74% following recent changes in their holdings. The adjustment occurred on July 12, 2024, marking an escalation in AustralianSuper’s stake with an additional 27,506,018 ordinary shares now under their control.

For further insights into AU:TLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.